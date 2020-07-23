Chase Young Signs $34.56 Million Contract, Gets $22.697 Million Signing Bonus

Washington Redskins defensive end Chase Young has signed his rookie deal with the franchise.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Ohio State star and second overall pick in the 2020 draft signed a four-year deal worth $34.56 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Young gets a $22.697 million signing bonus.

Washington No. 2 overall pick pass-rusher Chase Young has signed his 4-year, $34.56M contract with a $22.697M signing bonus, source said. He receives 100% of his signing bonuses up front. The highest pick yet to sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2020

Rookie contracts are more or less slotted at this point. There are a few minor things that can be negotiated, but the money is pretty much locked in from the moment you get drafted.

Yet I never get tired of hearing the details when they come out. Young is officially straight paid!

Time to leave my legacy…???? pic.twitter.com/MWYORPFjSQ — CY2 (@youngchase907) July 23, 2020

Getting a $22.697 million signing bonus is nothing to sneeze at. Even after taxes come out and Uncle Sam gets paid, that’s still more money than most people make in a lifetime.

Young is about to be one of the richest young men in America, and I couldn’t be happier for him. He was a star at Ohio State and now it’s time to see what the freak of nature does in the NFL.

I have a very strong feeling that Young is going to be a beast in the NFL. It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch him terrify defenses for years to come!