Start Of The NFL Draft Averages More Than 6 Million Viewers On ABC

The NFL draft put up monster TV ratings Thursday night.

The draft aired on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network as the first round of action got underway. According to TVLine, the broadcast on ABC averaged 6.1 million viewers by itself. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can bet once the data for the other two networks is in, the final numbers will only go substantially further north.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

People have been craving some live sports of some kind, and we finally got a taste last night with the first round of the NFL draft.

While nothing too insane happened and everything shook out more or less as expected, it was still great to have something to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Apr 23, 2020 at 5:43pm PDT

For one great night in America, things felt like we were inching back to normal, despite the fact the draft was being held virtually.

We watched Joe Burrow go to the Bengals, Chase Young enter the league with the Redskins, the Dolphins scoop up Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert go to the Los Angeles Chargers and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Draft (@nfldraft) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:07pm PDT

It was a hell of a night and I can’t wait to watch the rest of it play out Friday night and Saturday. Sports are (briefly) back!