College GameDay Will Be At The Oklahoma/Texas Game In Dallas

College GameDay is headed to the Big 12 for week six.

The popular ESPN event announced Sunday that it will be in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl when the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners meet Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

🗣️ RED RIVER SHOWDOWN See you in Dallas for @OU_Football vs. @TexasFootball: one of college football's greatest rivalries 👏

Obviously, GameDay had to pick this game for week six. The Red River Rivalry is one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports.

In terms of college football, it’s without a doubt a top five rivalry.

This year, Texas appears to have some actual juice in the tank, Steve Sarkisian has injected energy into the program and things are trending up in Arkansas.

As for Oklahoma, Spencer Rattler is one of the best quarterbacks in America, the Sooners are contending for a spot in the playoff but they’ve looked far from perfect.

That means the door might be open in 2021 for Texas to steal a win!

Make sure to catch all the action at noon EST on ABC!