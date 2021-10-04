The Buccaneers Beat The Patriots 19-17 In Tom Brady’s Return To Foxborough

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady earned a win in his return to Foxborough.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion marched into Gillette Stadium with the Bucs for the first time since leaving the Pats, and he went home with a victory after winning 19-17.

Not only did Brady and the Bucs earn a win in a game that was much closer than expected, but he also became the NFL’s all-time passing leader Sunday night.

Everyone knew Sunday night was going to be a wild atmosphere and an incredibly fun time for everyone involved.

I’d say it’s safe to say Brady’s return to New England lived up to the hype.

Brady and the Pats spent two awesome decades together and won six Super Bowls during that time. Now, he’s on the Bucs, already has one ring with Bruce Arians and it looks like they’ll compete for another this season.

Brady’s return home was going to be emotional for a lot of people, and it didn’t disappoint. He even shared a brief interaction with Bill Belichick following the crazy game.

What a wild and awesome night for everyone involved. Brady gets another win, Patriots fans got to see Brady play in Gillette Stadium one last time and the whole thing happened under the lights on “Sunday Night Football.”

Brady says farewell to Foxborough 🥲❤️ pic.twitter.com/uBk78arbB7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 4, 2021

