Watch The Newest Promo For ‘No Time To Die’

Another promo has dropped for the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

The highly-anticipated movie will be Daniel Craig’s final time playing the legendary spy, and it looks like the film is going to be electric. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the latest preview a watch below. It’s pure electricity.

The plot of “No Time to Die,” according to the promo’s YouTube description, is, “Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

All the previews we’ve seen have been awesome, and I have incredibly high expectations for Craig’s final movie as 007.

I think most fans feel the same way.

Craig has been one of the best actors to ever play Bond and he deserves to go out on top. He deserves for his final Bond movie to be epic.

Something tells me that “No Time to Die” won’t disappoint fans around the globe. We’ve been waiting years to watch Craig’s swan song and it’s about time we get it!

You can catch “No Time to Die” in theaters starting Oct. 8. There’s a 100% chance I see this one!