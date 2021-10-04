Editorial

Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Gets Vaccinated

Andrew Wiggins (Photo by Ezra Shaw/undefined)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins is vaccinated.

Wiggins was arguably the NBA’s most notable holdout when it came to getting the coronavirus vaccine, and he wouldn’t have been able to play home games because of San Francisco’s vaccine mandate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, it sounds like the Warriors star has put those issues behind him. According to Shams Charania, Wiggins is vaccinated and will be able to play in all games this season.

Obviously, Wiggins had to make this decision for himself. It’s not for anyone else to tell him what to do or why he should do it.

His teammate Draymond Green recently shared some very passionate thoughts about why it’s not anyone’s job to lecture Wiggins or anyone else on the vaccine.

It’ll be interesting to see if Wiggins reveals why he chose to get vaccinated after holding out for so long. I’m guessing that losing more than 50% of his income most certainly played a big role, but that’ll be for him to explain if he wants to.

Now, we’ll see if any more NBA players also choose to get the vaccine. It’s been one of the most fascinating stories in all of sports to follow.