Golden State Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins Gets Vaccinated

Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins is vaccinated.

Wiggins was arguably the NBA’s most notable holdout when it came to getting the coronavirus vaccine, and he wouldn’t have been able to play home games because of San Francisco’s vaccine mandate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nine of the Warriors’ first 12 games are at Chase Center. Wiggins would forfeit more than $350,000 for each game he is forced to miss.https://t.co/sYJx5kRyxB — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 23, 2021

However, it sounds like the Warriors star has put those issues behind him. According to Shams Charania, Wiggins is vaccinated and will be able to play in all games this season.

Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins has been vaccinated and will be available for all games this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2021

Obviously, Wiggins had to make this decision for himself. It’s not for anyone else to tell him what to do or why he should do it.

His teammate Draymond Green recently shared some very passionate thoughts about why it’s not anyone’s job to lecture Wiggins or anyone else on the vaccine.

Draymond Green said he won’t pressure Andrew Wiggins to get the vaccine, even if that means he will miss home games. He had a ton of thoughts on the subject. Here’s Part 1 pic.twitter.com/oogj6TILUv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2021

Draymond Green said he won’t pressure Andrew Wiggins to get the vaccine, even if that means he will miss home games. He had a ton of thoughts on the subject. Here’s Part 2 pic.twitter.com/P9FlaqBdLx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see if Wiggins reveals why he chose to get vaccinated after holding out for so long. I’m guessing that losing more than 50% of his income most certainly played a big role, but that’ll be for him to explain if he wants to.

Now, we’ll see if any more NBA players also choose to get the vaccine. It’s been one of the most fascinating stories in all of sports to follow.