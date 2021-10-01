Draymond Green Won’t Pressure Andrew Wiggins To Get The Vaccine, Says The Situation Has Become A ‘Political War’

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn’t think it’s his job to tell people what to do.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been in the news a bunch because he won't get vaccinated, and that means he'll miss home games.

Nine of the Warriors’ first 12 games are at Chase Center. Wiggins would forfeit more than $350,000 for each game he is forced to miss.https://t.co/sYJx5kRyxB — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 23, 2021

Does Green think he should pressure Wiggins to get the shots? Not at all. In a pair of videos tweeted by Anthony Slater, Green talked about it being a “personal” situation for Wiggins and claimed the chatter about the vaccine has become a “political war.”

Watch his incredibly refreshing comments below.

Draymond Green said he won’t pressure Andrew Wiggins to get the vaccine, even if that means he will miss home games. He had a ton of thoughts on the subject. Here’s Part 1 pic.twitter.com/oogj6TILUv — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2021

Draymond Green said he won’t pressure Andrew Wiggins to get the vaccine, even if that means he will miss home games. He had a ton of thoughts on the subject. Here’s Part 2 pic.twitter.com/P9FlaqBdLx — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 30, 2021

Who would have guessed that it would be the NBA that pushed back the hardest against vaccine mandates? The NBA can’t force players to get vaccinated, but it has decided that players who miss games because of local mandates won’t be paid.

The Warriors play in San Francisco, which has a mandate for indoor events. That means Wiggins will miss half the season and half of his money.

NBA announces that players who do not comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for the games they miss pic.twitter.com/VpRG4BjFBb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2021

Yet, Green still doesn’t think it’s his job or his role to get involved. It’s pretty wild that a guy whose job is to play basketball seems to have a more refreshing take on the situation than our political leaders and other celebrities.

Jonathan Isaac shares that he’s had Covid in the past when answering a question on vaccine hesitancy. pic.twitter.com/acwqXgjhEA — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) September 27, 2021

Believe it or not, it’s not your job to tell other people what to do, and I say that as someone who is vaccinated.

I don’t care if a person is vaccinated. It makes no impact on my life. I’ll drink beer, watch football and be friends with good people, whether they’re vaccinated or not. The unvaccinated aren’t second class citizens and shouldn’t be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/29QXC60Cv1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 29, 2021

We’ll see how many more NBA players speak up, but something tells me we’re not even close to being done when it comes to hearing from them.