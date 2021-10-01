Editorial

Draymond Green Won’t Pressure Andrew Wiggins To Get The Vaccine, Says The Situation Has Become A ‘Political War’

Draymond Green (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/anthonyvslater/status/1443689491437260800)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn’t think it’s his job to tell people what to do.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has been in the news a bunch because he won’t get vaccinated, and that means he’ll miss home games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does Green think he should pressure Wiggins to get the shots? Not at all. In a pair of videos tweeted by Anthony Slater, Green talked about it being a “personal” situation for Wiggins and claimed the chatter about the vaccine has become a “political war.”

Watch his incredibly refreshing comments below.

Who would have guessed that it would be the NBA that pushed back the hardest against vaccine mandates? The NBA can’t force players to get vaccinated, but it has decided that players who miss games because of local mandates won’t be paid.

The Warriors play in San Francisco, which has a mandate for indoor events. That means Wiggins will miss half the season and half of his money.

Yet, Green still doesn’t think it’s his job or his role to get involved. It’s pretty wild that a guy whose job is to play basketball seems to have a more refreshing take on the situation than our political leaders and other celebrities.

Believe it or not, it’s not your job to tell other people what to do, and I say that as someone who is vaccinated.

We’ll see how many more NBA players speak up, but something tells me we’re not even close to being done when it comes to hearing from them.