Iowa Vs. Penn State Is The Best College Football Game Of Week Six

Iowa vs. Penn State is easily the best football game this upcoming weekend.

The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions will meet in Iowa City at 4:00 EST on Fox, and the winner will be on the fast track to the playoff. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Entering the season, neither team was expected to be a top-five program. However, through five weeks, both haven proven to be very elite.

Penn State already has wins over Wisconsin and Auburn, and Iowa is steamrolling opponents left and right.

Both squads are primed for an awesome season, and the winner of today will get to write their own ticket for the postseason.

Honestly, I have no idea how it’s going to go. Either team could win, but I do expect it to be a blue-collar slugfest.

No matter who wins Saturday, fans are in for a wild time. That much I can guarantee you beyond any shadow of a doubt. Make sure to catch all the action Fox starting at 4:00 EST!