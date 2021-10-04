Jacoby Brissett Smashes A Tablet During A Loss To The Colts

Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett wasn’t in a happy mood Sunday.

Miami’s backup quarterback has been pressed into the starting role with Tua out with an injury to his ribs, and he lost his temper during the team’s loss to the Colts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point during the game, Brissett smashed his tablet after watching something on it while on the sidelines.

You know things are going well whenever you’re smashing a tablet on the sidelines. That’s always a great sign.

That’s always a sign that you have the situation under control!

Jacoby Brissett shook Johnathan Abram out of his shoes. … and then he got blasted by Denzel Perryman.pic.twitter.com/ST0blmAQWq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2021

I’m seriously wondering if Brissett has to pay the team for breaking a tablet. Of course, I’m taking a strongly educated guess that the tablet broke because I’m not sure how any electronic item could survive being thrown like that.

JACOBY BRISSETT TAKES IT IN. DOLPHINS TIE IT UP 25-25. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/DrmwP68iMW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2021

Next time, Brissett should take a deep breath and recognize that nobody expects a backup QB to win many games anyways. Don’t find yourself on TV in front of the country smashing a tablet in a loss to the Colts. It’s a tough look!