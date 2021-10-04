Epic Story About Jim Harbaugh Playing Catch With Women Trying To Flirt With Him Goes Viral

Jim Harbaugh is apparently the biggest alpha in the world when it comes to flirting.

In response to Urban Meyer’s situation with a young blonde woman in a bar, Twitter user @internetraj reminded everyone of a legendary story about the Michigan coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

Allegedly, some women were flirting with Harbaugh about 20 years ago, when he called an audible on the fly. Instead of sitting and talking, he loosed up his arm and started throwing darts.

Compare with a Jim Harbaugh college story I heard about: A female student started flirting with him at a party, he asked if she wanted to play catch, and then he proceeded to take it super seriously. Made her run routes, fired bullets, etc until she got bored and left — raj (@internetraj) October 4, 2021

In a post from MGOBLOG.com with more details, Harbaugh was apparently growing frustrated with the women’s inability to make plays.

The blog post reads in part:

“Come on, let’s go!” Jim barked. While Girl #1 picked herself up, Girl#2 gamely grabbed the ball and lobbed it back. Again, Jim got in his QB squat, smacked the ball, did a hard three-step drop-back and fired the ball at Girl#3, she ducked but the ball hit off the top of her head and went into the street. Girl#2 ran after it while Girl#3 sat on the ground rubbing her head. When Girl#2’s throw back to Jim was short, Jim got a bit annoyed, and set the girls up in a relay so that two girls were about 25 yards away, and the third girl was halfway in between so that that girls could throw to her, and she would run the ball to Jim. For the next 5-10 minutes, he was firing balls at these two poor girls, knocking them down or hitting them in the face about half the time. He was 100% oblivious.

Obviously, Harbaugh has never publicly confirmed this story, but with multiple sources, it seems likely something happened.

The story has also completely changed my opinion on Michigan’s coach. Forget the hot seat. He deserves a lifetime contract.

Slight correction: allegedly happened in 2000 when he returned to campus and was at an Ann Arbor bar. The actual story, as memorialized in @mgoblog , is even better: pic.twitter.com/v68aDrJFuI — raj (@internetraj) October 4, 2021

Any dude who demands women catch some passes instead of just sitting around flirting is the kind of man I want running my program.

If a few hot women come up to you, start sweet talking you and your response is to whip out a ball and unleash some tight spirals, then you’re about as badass as they come.

It’s so alpha that I’m truly at a loss for words.

The thing is, that’s how Jim flirts. If you can run a clean post route, he’ll invite you to film study, which is basically the equivalent of a moonlit dinner for him. And to be clear, film study is not a euphemism. — My Dad-in-law got a kidney 🙂 (@jeremysgarson) October 4, 2021

I need an interview with Harbaugh about this alleged situation like I need air in my lungs. Let’s get it done!