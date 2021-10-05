‘Why Does George Soros Want To See the Collapse Of America?’: Candace Owens Says Billionaire Wants ‘A Socialist Society’

Conservative talk show host Candace Owens argued Monday that George Soros wants “to see the collapse of America” because he wants “a socialist society.”

“Why does George Soros want to see the collapse of America?” Owens asked Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “Well, he has to be invested in a country that isn’t America,” she argued, adding that “the American story right now” is one of a country that is being transformed from “a capitalist thriving society into a socialist society.” (RELATED: George Soros Still Quietly Buying District Attorneys’ Seats)

The conservative author claimed that “every time this man spends money, it’s towards an effort that’s going to undo American civilization.” She noted that Soros’ money has funded Black Lives Matter, which she claimed was greatly responsible for “all the rioting, all the protest” in American cities in the summer of 2020.

Owens suggested that Soros is supporting ‘Defund the Police’ efforts across America because “more than anything else” the left wants “the federalization of the police force … They need to federalize the police force to make sure that the federal government has the most control. It’s the only thing that makes sense.”

The conservative activist claimed that if Soros really wanted to help the black community, “he doesn’t need to give to Black Lives Matter” but could donate money to “tons of other causes” that “help black people” without destroying their communities. (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Says ‘George-Soros-Elected’ DA’s Responsible For Unrest)

Owens objected to liberals suggesting conservatives have made “a bogeyman” out of Soros instead of actually monitoring the causes the billionaire supports.

Soros contributed $1 million to a group dedicated to defeating the recall of Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. He has enthusiastically supported the election of liberal district attorneys and spent more than $8 million on local DA races from 2015-2017 alone.

The billionaire also called former President Donald Trump “dangerous” and alleged that he would do anything to stay in power.