George Soros Drops $500K To Protect Gavin Newsom From Recall, Brings Total Up To $1 Million

George Soros contributed $500,000 dollars to an organization supporting California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election, campaign finance reports show, according to Fox News.

Soros donated the funds to “Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom” on Monday, according to the records. Soros had already contributed $500,000 previously to the group, Fox News reported.

Newsom has a significant cash advantage over his rivals, according to Fox News. He has enjoyed donations from stalwarts such as Soros and wealthy donors such as Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO. Hastings previously donated $3 million. (RELATED: California Democrats Fear Working-Class Latinos Will Be Gavin Newsom’s Achilles Heel)

George Soros threw another $500k in support of Gavin Newsom in the recall effort. Brings his total to $1 million https://t.co/z5zedNVLJw pic.twitter.com/xZvzA6VAzs — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 1, 2021

Additionally, Newsom has received contributions from wealthy elites such as San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, agricultural giants Stewart and Lynda Resnick, and Hollywood film director J.J. Abrams, Politico reported.

The latest mega donation by Soros comes as the recall election is shaping up to be closer than what many originally anticipated. Polls show that Larry Elder is slightly ahead of the incumbent Newsom less than two weeks ahead of the California recall. If victorious, Elder would be the first African American governor in the history of California.

Sensing the race is tightening, Newsom and Democrats have stepped up their efforts against Elder. Newsom sent out emails last week to encourage voters to support him over Elder in the upcoming recall, Fox News reported.

“If this guy is governor during delta it would lead to extraordinary suffering,” Newsom claimed in the email. “His anti-science approach would move our planet backward in the race against a changing climate. He would be a disaster for California.”