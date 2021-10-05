Joey Bosa Calls NFL Refs ‘Blind,’ Says They Do A ‘Terrible’ Job

Chargers star Joey Bosa is going to get a massive fine after some comments made Monday night.

The Chargers defeated the Raiders in impressive fashion on “Monday Night Football,” but Bosa had a serious bone to pick with the refs after getting flagged late in the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Open your eyes and do your job…These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right,” Bosa told the media in reaction to a penalty against him and the officiating as a whole. You can watch his full comments below.

#Chargers DE Joey Bosa on officiating: “Refs are blind. I’m sorry, but you’re blind. Open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. …These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible missed calls left and right.”pic.twitter.com/nxgEGBQqLC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2021

I respect the hell out of these comments from Bosa. He knew as soon as he started talking that the league would drop the hammer on him and he did it anyway.

At some point, you have to stand up to awful officiating and let people know that it’s garbage. I think it’s safe to say Bosa is at that point.

Joey Bosa what are your thoughts on Derek Carr? pic.twitter.com/nJe5gTf9sU — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) October 5, 2021

He didn’t hold back at all and pretty much straight up called the refs hot garbage. Now, he’ll have to pay the price for his honesty.

How much will Goodell fine him? If Goodell had much common sense and situational awareness, it would be a small amount.

However, we’re talking about Goodell, and I’m sure he’ll try to set an example.

Don’t back down, Bosa! The fans are riding with you!