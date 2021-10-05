Librarians Face Backlash For Putting Books Like ‘How Do You Make A Baby’ In Teenage Section

Wyoming librarians are facing backlash from residents for placing books like “How Do You Make A Baby” in the teenage and children sections, according to NBC News.

Campbell County police have been receiving complaints from angry residents about how the town’s public library was allowing certain books to be accessible to children and teenagers, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Parents Concerned Over Sexually Graphic Books Found In Middle School Class Library)

Wyoming librarians under fire for books about sex, LGBTQ: https://t.co/DZlBtULaH7 pic.twitter.com/ZteAQP76Sv — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) October 2, 2021

Susan Sisti, pastor of the Open Door Church claimed that “How Do You Make A Baby” by Anna Fiske along with other books including “This Book Is Gay” by Juno Dawson, “Doing It” by Hannah Witton, “Sex Is A Funny Word” by Corey Silverberg, and “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” by Andrew P. Smiler were “filthy” and “absolutely appalling,” according to NBC News.

County Attorney Mitchell Damsky had announced that a complaint had been filed with the sheriff’s department and that prosecutors would have a special prosecutor weigh in before making a final decision on whether or not they want to press charges, according to the outlet.

Investigators have not made contact with library officials, so it was difficult for them to determine what books were causing these complaints until Sisti provided the library’s executive director, Terri Lesley with a list of the books, NBC News reported.

Lesley stated that library officials determined that “This Book Is Gay” did belong in the teen section and that the other books were still being reviewed.

“It’s unexpected,” Lesley said, according to the outlet. “We are trying to be the force of reason, trying to work through these things using the policy we have in place — review these books and do our due diligence.”