Viral Video Shows Multiple Atlanta Dream Players Involved In A Gigantic Brawl

WNBA Brawl (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TweenTween3/status/1444791240382427137)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Multiple members of the Atlanta Dream were involved in a brawl, and the video is absolutely insane.

According to Insider, Courtney Williams, Crystal Bradford and Kalani Brown were all involved in the altercation next to a Tenders & Bites food truck earlier in the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The melee started after someone allegedly made comments about Williams’ girlfriend, but it’s unknown who threw the first punch, according to the same report.

You can watch the absurd video below.

In a statement given to Insider, the Dream stated, “The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization. We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”

Okay, I’ll just go ahead and say what we’re all thinking right now. This is hands down the coolest thing that has ever happened to the WNBA.

The league should be pumping this video for all its worth. For once, people are finally interested in the WNBA.

Does it have anything to do with the play on the court? Nope. Does it matter? Not at all People are paying attention and that’s not something I think I’ve ever said about the WNBA before.

A lot of people treat the WNBA as a joke. As a super serious person, I would never treat the WNBA as a joke, but a lot of people do.

Nothing funny about women throwing haymakers at each other in a video, which apparently was posted by one of the women in the fight! Again, it’s the coolest thing to ever happen to the league.

Embrace the chaos! Embrace the carnage! It might get people to care!