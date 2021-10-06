Viral Video Shows Multiple Atlanta Dream Players Involved In A Gigantic Brawl

Multiple members of the Atlanta Dream were involved in a brawl, and the video is absolutely insane.

According to Insider, Courtney Williams, Crystal Bradford and Kalani Brown were all involved in the altercation next to a Tenders & Bites food truck earlier in the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The melee started after someone allegedly made comments about Williams’ girlfriend, but it’s unknown who threw the first punch, according to the same report.

You can watch the absurd video below.

THIS SHIT AINT CUTE,

AS THEY THINK IT IS.#FREECHENNEDY pic.twitter.com/vOiSzn9OPN — Chennedy Carter’s Leg Sleeve (@TweenTween3) October 3, 2021

In a statement given to Insider, the Dream stated, “The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization. We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps.”

The Atlanta Dream will not re-sign Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford “under any circumstances,” per @howardmegdal Both Williams and Bradford were involved in a brawl outside a day club last May in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ZeLfFxf2QE — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 6, 2021

Okay, I’ll just go ahead and say what we’re all thinking right now. This is hands down the coolest thing that has ever happened to the WNBA.

The league should be pumping this video for all its worth. For once, people are finally interested in the WNBA.

The Fam Sports Agency & CEO Marcus Crenshaw confirms that his clients UFAs Courtney Williams & Crystal Bradford will not be resigning with the Atlanta Dream per request of the team. Also confirms team was made aware of the incident months ago. (🎥: @GrlsTalkSports_ IGTV) pic.twitter.com/J6YJ3wKtwv — Terrika (@SheKnowsSports) October 6, 2021

Does it have anything to do with the play on the court? Nope. Does it matter? Not at all People are paying attention and that’s not something I think I’ve ever said about the WNBA before.

A lot of people treat the WNBA as a joke. As a super serious person, I would never treat the WNBA as a joke, but a lot of people do.

Nothing funny about women throwing haymakers at each other in a video, which apparently was posted by one of the women in the fight! Again, it’s the coolest thing to ever happen to the league.

I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday. I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward. — Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) October 4, 2021

Embrace the chaos! Embrace the carnage! It might get people to care!