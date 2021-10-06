REPORT: Superstar Diplo Could Face Criminal Charges Following Sexual Misconduct Claims

Superstar Diplo could face criminal charges following sexual misconduct and rape allegations from a woman who accused him of giving her a sexually transmitted infection.

The 42-year-old songwriter, born Thomas Wesley Pentz, was accused by an unidentified 25-year-old woman of allegedly recording sexually explicit videos of her without her permission, distributing at least one without her consent and knowingly infecting her with chlamydia, BuzzFeed News reported Tuesday. (RELATED: Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer Accused Of Sexual Assault)

EDM artist Diplo has denied allegations of sexual misconduct that could result in criminal charges brought by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. https://t.co/RIHRgNKP5q — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 6, 2021

“We are reviewing the referral and have no further comment at this time,” Rob Wilcox, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, told Page Six on Wednesday.

The piece noted, the city attorney’s office is considering charges against the EDM DJ for allegedly invasion of privacy and intentionally giving someone an STI. (REPORT: Bill Cosby Will Plead The Fifth In Alleged Playboy Mansion Assault Case, Attorney Says)

The piece noted, the woman filed the complaint in October 2020 against the star musician and alleged at that he also he reportedly raped her in his hotel room after one of his concerts in Las Vegas.

However, no criminal charges were ever filed against him over the alleged rape.

Diplo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, accused the woman of launching “an unceasing campaign of harassment against” the musician, according to a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

“Yet more lies from the same disturbed individual who has been stalking and menacing Wes, his family and his friends for years,” Pentz attorney shared.

“As is well known, this person tried to extort Wes for millions of dollars and, after he refused to pay her a penny, … has been peddling her lies around the country in a desperate attempt to harm Wes and those he loves, but she will not succeed,” the statement added.

The music producer previously took out and secured a temporary restraining order against the woman, according to Page Six. He has also sued her for trespassing, stalking and distribution of private materials.