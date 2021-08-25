Ron Jeremy Hit With More Than 30 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Former porn star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 sexual assault charges involving more than a dozen women over a span of more than two decades.

The 67-year-old performer, born Ron Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty to the charges that he had allegedly sexually assaulted 21 victims, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. The indictment was noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday.

Jeremy is accused of “sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year span dating back to 1996,” the district attorney’s release read. The victims ages range from 15 to 51. (RELATED: REPORT: Dozens Of Women Come Forward To Accuse Ron Jeremy Of Sex Crimes After He Was Formally Charged)

Hyatt’s charges include 12 counts of forcible rape, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape, the D.A’s office announced. (RELATED: REPORT: Porn Star Ron Jeremy’s Friend Sues Him For Sexual Assault)

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón shared in a statement. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

The former porn star is due back in court in October for a pretrial conference.