Authorities Charge Soccer Player In Brazil With Attempted Murder For Kicking Referee In Head

Police charged Brazilian soccer player William Ribeiro with attempted murder for attacking a referee during a match on Monday, CNN reported.

William Ribeiro kicked a referee, Rodrigo Crivellaro, in the head during a Monday match in Venancio Aires, Brazil, knocking him unconscious, CNN reported. Crivellaro was taken to a hospital in an ambulance and was discharged Tuesday.

“I don’t really remember (what happened). My refereeing colleagues told me that I gave him a yellow card. He punched me in the face, I fell to the ground, got kicked, and passed out,” Crivellaro told a local radio station, CNN reported.

“This player needs treatment because he is totally out of control. He deserves to be arrested for a long time,” the referee added. (RELATED: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Chronic Hiccups Three Years After Getting Stabbed In The Gut)

Rio Grande do Sul, the state containing Venancio Aires, announced it opened an investigation into the attack in a statement on Monday, CNN reported. Sport Club Sao Paulo, the soccer team Ribeiro was playing for, said it was “deeply ashamed” of his behavior and ended his contract.

“The aggressor athlete’s contract is summarily terminated. Furthermore, all possible and legal measures in relation to the fact will be taken,” the team announced, CNN reported.

Ribeiro was released from jail on Tuesday, Venancio Aires’ police chief, Vinicius de Lourenco de Assuncao, told CNN. No lawyer came to defend Ribeiro, Assuncao said, and a public defender has now taken his case.

