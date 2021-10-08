Editorial

Kyrie Irving Won’t Play Against The Bucks, It’s The First Game He’ll Miss Because Of The Vaccine Mandate

Kyrie Irving (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kyrie Irving won’t play Friday in the preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to Shams Charania, the Brooklyn Nets star is listed as out, and it’s the first game Irving has missed because he’s unvaccinated and isn’t allowed in a large indoor setting because of the vaccine mandate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Irving remains unvaccinated, he’ll miss all of Brooklyn’s home games.

Irving has become the face of NBA players who don’t want to get vaccinated. Jonathan Isaac had some great words about why he’s remaining unvaccinated, but the decision won’t have a huge impact on him because he plays in Orlando.

There’s no indoor vaccine mandate in Orlando, which means he won’t miss much time at all.

However, Irving plays for the Nets and the Barclays Center is in New York. That means he’s subject to the government’s vaccine mandate for indoor activities.

As long as he refuses to get vaccinated, he’ll only be able to play road games and he’ll lose every game check for when he’s not out there.

We’ll see if Irving continues to hold out, but he certainly hasn’t shown any signs that he plans on changing his mind. Buckle up because this situation is far from over.