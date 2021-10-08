PREVIEW: There Is No Excuse For Wisconsin To Not Beat Illinois And Bret Bielema

Wisconsin needs a victory Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers will hit the road and travel to Champagne to attempt to earn our second win of the season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Illinois isn’t a good program, they’re led by former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema and the fanbase 100% doesn’t like him.

He left Wisconsin in rough fashion for a big payday at Arkansas and we all know how that ended. He got fired, bounced around a bit and is now back in the B1G.

This game is about a hell of a lot more than simply playing Illinois. Any other year, I wouldn’t care about playing the Fighting Illini.

They’re an afterthought to a team like Wisconsin.

Pray for Graham Mertz pic.twitter.com/WkKef5YQ2r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

However, losing to Bret Bielema and falling to 1-4 would be beyond embarrassing. It would be downright humiliating.

If that happens Saturday, I’m not even sure how I’ll react. I might honestly break down in tears. That’s how badly I can’t stomach the idea of losing to Bielema.

So, let’s go out there and get the job done. Beat Bielema, get within a game of .500 and let’s salvage what we can of the season.

HOOKSTEAD: Wisconsin’s Football Team Has Become An Embarrassing Joke https://t.co/k4Y2eTGRXG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 3, 2021

Catch the game at 3:30 EST on BTN.