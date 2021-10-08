Report: Hunter Biden’s Five Art Pieces Sell For $75,000 Each

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has reportedly already sold five of his art pieces for $75,000 each.

The five print pieces of artwork appeared in the Georges Berges Gallery in Los Angeles, where the first son sold them before a pop-up presentation. The went for five-figures each, a source shared with the New York Post in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NY Post’s ‘Smoking Gun’ Hunter Biden Email 100% Authentic, Forensic Analysis Concludes)

“Most of those allowed to buy works are long-term, private collectors with the gallery, people that Berges knows personally,” the source added. (RELATED: Here’s What We’ve Found Digging Through Hunter Biden’s Alleged Laptop)

Los Angeles has an indoor mask mandate, unless you’re a political elite going to Hunter Biden’s art showing. pic.twitter.com/ELgQb8CeqY — “My Son Hunter” The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) October 6, 2021

It is not known at this time who purchased the pieces with the price tag of $500,000 for Biden’s son’s pieces.

This is the “art” Hunter Biden is selling for $500,000 pic.twitter.com/MHd8c9SRVi — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 5, 2021

The piece noted that the White House reportedly came up with a plan that would keep the buyer’s identities “confidential from even the artist himself” in order to take away any concerns about bribery related to the president.

Leading ethics expert, Richard Painter, who was President George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer, said the White House plans to “prevent influence-peddling by keeping buyers anonymous” won’t work after Hunter was seen schmoozing at the gallery.

“It shows the deal’s not going to be secret,” Painter shared. “I think the White House needs to go to Plan B.”

Ari Fleischer, former President George W. Bush’s Press Secretary also criticized the sale and suggested Hunter Biden was trading on his name.

“200 people showed up,” Fleischer tweeted. “How many would have attended if his name was Hunter Smith?”

200 people showed up. How many would have attended if his name was Hunter Smith? This is one of the most underhanded ways a politician’s family has ever devised to funnel money into their pocket based, not on abilities, but on their last name. https://t.co/BninJmoz22 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 7, 2021

“This is one of the most underhanded ways a politician’s family has ever devised to funnel money into their pocket based, not on abilities, but on their last name,” he added.