Suspect At Large After Ambush Attack That Kills Police Officer On His First Day

Police officer Dylan Harrison was killed late Friday night in an apparent ambush, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported. It was Harrison’s first shift with the Alamo Police Department.

Details of Harrison’s murder are limited, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Damien Anthony Ferguson has been named as a suspect. Ferguson, 43, is an African American male, 5’10”, 215 lbs., with brown eyes, and black short hair. The GBI issued a blue alert for Ferguson and announced a reward for up to $17,500 for his arrest. (RELATED: Here Are All The Police Officers Killed In The Line Of Duty Since Calls To ‘Defund The Police’ Began)

A BLUE ALERT is issued for Damien Anthony Ferguson, aka Luke Ferguson, age 43, of Alamo, GA. Ferguson is a black male, 5’10”, 215 lbs., with brown eyes, and black short hair. #bluealert pic.twitter.com/779pU4bnBM — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 9, 2021

Five police officers in Georgia have been killed in the line of duty this so far this year, click2Houston.com reported. Seven Georgia officers were killed in 2020.

Harrison, was a resident of Laurens County. He is survived by his wife and their 6-month-old son, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. People posted tributes to Harrison on social media.

“Our sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Officer Dylan Harrison who was killed in the line of duty last night in Alamo,” Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson wrote in a Facebook post. “We are sincerely grateful for his service.”

Early this morning, one of our law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia was killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer’s family, friends, and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 9, 2021

