College GameDay Will Be In Athens For The Week 7 Game Between Georgia And Kentucky

College GameDay will be in the SEC for week seven.

The popular ESPN event announced Sunday afternoon that it’s going back to Athens for the game between the undefeated Wildcats and undefeated Bulldogs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the games to pick, this is the most obvious one by a mile. Both squads are undefeated, both teams have playoff dreams and the entire college football world will be paying attention.

It’s Mark Stoops vs. Kirby Smart! It’s two SEC East teams battling it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

Georgia wants to remain undefeated. Kentucky wants to find a way to battle into the top 10, and a win over the Bulldogs would get that done.

What’s not to love?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

Also, I can’t speak for everyone else, but this feels like the best season of GameDay that we’ve had in a very long time.

I think it’s because fans are back, but there’s just an extra level of energy we didn’t have in 2020! I love it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by College GameDay (@collegegameday)

Make sure to catch Georgia vs. Kentucky at 3:30 EST on CBS!