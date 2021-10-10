Saquon Barkley Suffers Disgusting Ankle Injury

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley suffered a brutal ankle injury Sunday against the Cowboys.

Early in the game, the talented running back rolled his ankle after some contact with a Cowboys player, and the video is tough to watch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a look below.

Saquon Barkley turns his ankle after the play pic.twitter.com/wVIMVcKSZK — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

In case you were wondering what Barkley’s ankle looked like after the injury, you can see a photo below. It doesn’t look good!

Saquon Barkley was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury vs. Dallas. Hope he’s OK. pic.twitter.com/YBnBCOYtf0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2021

Barkley just can’t stay healthy. He just can’t stay healthy and it’s just an unfortunate fact that fans have gotten used to.

Rolled and sprained ankles are the absolute worst. It’s painful for me to watch videos of injuries like that happening.

I think I hurt myself just watching Saquon get hurt!

Saquon Barkley rolled his ankle on a Cowboys defensive player and was carted off into the locker room. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/1yRHyFTm4w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2021

It’s honestly stunning how bad of luck the Giants have. Barkley got hurt in 2020 and now it looks like he’s suffered a serious injury in week five of this season.

The team is in very rough shape, and it looks like there’s a real chance Barkley misses some serious time.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley is ruled Out with an ankle injury. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 10, 2021

Let’s all hope Barkley is back ASAP. You never want to see a guy like him get hurt.