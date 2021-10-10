Editorial

Saquon Barkley Suffers Disgusting Ankle Injury

Saquon Barkley (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BobbySkinner_/status/1447303843260284935)

New York Giants star Saquon Barkley suffered a brutal ankle injury Sunday against the Cowboys.

Early in the game, the talented running back rolled his ankle after some contact with a Cowboys player, and the video is tough to watch.

Give it a look below.

In case you were wondering what Barkley’s ankle looked like after the injury, you can see a photo below. It doesn’t look good!

Barkley just can’t stay healthy. He just can’t stay healthy and it’s just an unfortunate fact that fans have gotten used to.

Rolled and sprained ankles are the absolute worst. It’s painful for me to watch videos of injuries like that happening.

I think I hurt myself just watching Saquon get hurt!

It’s honestly stunning how bad of luck the Giants have. Barkley got hurt in 2020 and now it looks like he’s suffered a serious injury in week five of this season.

The team is in very rough shape, and it looks like there’s a real chance Barkley misses some serious time.

Let’s all hope Barkley is back ASAP. You never want to see a guy like him get hurt.