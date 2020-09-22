New York Giants Announce That Saquon Barkley Has A Torn ACL

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is officially done for the season.

The Giants announced Monday that Barkley tore his ACL this past Sunday against the Bears, and that means his time playing football in 2020 is over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee that confirmed a torn ACL. Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future. Details: https://t.co/WvPRJsYA9t pic.twitter.com/0tO4stA8wT — New York Giants (@Giants) September 21, 2020

You hate to see stuff like this happen. It didn’t take long for reports to circulate Sunday that Barkley had torn his ACL.

Now, we know it’s official. There is no shot Barkley can return this season with a torn ACL. That just simply can’t happen.

Please send a prayer to Saquon Barkley ???????? pic.twitter.com/qK6GefukMi — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) September 20, 2020

Hopefully, Barkley can start rehab ASAP after surgery and be ready to go for 2021. The good news is that it’s never been easier to bounce back from an ACL injury.

The Giants will provide him the best medical care possible, and we see players come back from them all the time.

It’s incredibly unfortunate to see the face of the Giants go down, but he should be ready to roll for 2021.

The Saquon Barkley injury. Looks to be a right knee.pic.twitter.com/XfhQxEiyaa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

Saquon is one of the best players in the league, and the Giants need him back. Let’s all hope he makes a full recovery. The Giants are way more interesting when he’s dominating, and fans around the league want to see it.