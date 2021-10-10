Suspect Wanted In Multiple Shooting Deaths Arrested After Allegedly Killing Louisiana State Trooper

A suspect wanted for multiple shootings in Louisiana including the murder of a Louisiana state trooper was arrested Saturday night, according to Fox 8.

Matthew Reese Mire was wanted in connection with the murder of two people, including Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and Pamela Adair, Fox 8 reported.

A Louisiana State Police officer was found dead in Ascension Parish as law enforcement authorities swept across the region looking for a suspect in the murder of one person and the shooting of several others. https://t.co/CvpYQxrmBv — ABC News (@ABC) October 10, 2021

Mire is accused of multiple shootings, including shooting a male and female in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, Fox 8 reported. The man and woman are expected to recover.

Just a few hours later around 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to another shooting, Fox 8 reported. Mire allegedly shot a man who remains in critical condition and killed Adair. (RELATED: Suspect At Large After Ambush Attack That Kills Police Officer On His First Day)

Police believe Mire had connections with all the victims, according to Fox 8.

Mire allegedly began shooting at Gaubert when he attempted to pull him over around 5:00 a.m., Fox 8 reported. Mire fled the scene and then ambushed and killed Gaubert in his police cruiser.

“Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage. In the days ahead, we will mourn his tragic death and honor his service to our department and the citizens of Louisiana,” the Louisiana state police said in a Facebook post.