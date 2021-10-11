Dan Campbell Fights Back Tears After Heartbreaking Loss To The Vikings

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell was emotional after a shocking 19-17 Sunday loss to the Vikings.

The Lions were beaten on a 54-yard field goal in the final moments of the game after taking the lead on a gutsy two-point call. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the game, Campbell fought back tears as he addressed the media, and he was clearly emotionally destroyed.

An emotional Dan Campbell after another heartbreaking #Lions loss: pic.twitter.com/sbJfEs7NhE — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) October 10, 2021

What an absolute football guy. He doesn’t want to win just for himself. He wants to win for his guys, and when he doesn’t, it rips his heart out.

That’s not a dude acting or playing games. That’s an adult man who is so passionate that he’s tearing up after another heartbreaking loss.

I don’t know how anyone could watch that video and not love that Campbell is the coach of the Lions. We were right there at the end, and it just didn’t go our way.

That’s football, but it doesn’t make the pain hurt any less. That’s obvious from Campbell’s reaction.

Campbell is going to turn the Lions around one way or another, and I can’t wait to celebrate the day it happens. He’s a hell of a dude, and I’m so happy he’s our coach. I can’t get enough of his passion.