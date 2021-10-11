Georgia vs. Kentucky is the best college football game of week seven.

The number 11 Wildcats will travel to Athens, Georgia this Saturday to battle the top-ranked Bulldogs, and there’s no doubt the eyes of the sport will be upon both teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is it the best game of the week, but it will also likely determine the SEC East. Georgia’s only other competent opponent the rest of the way is Florida.

With a win over Kentucky, it would be almost impossible for them to not win the SEC East.

Kentucky is in a similar situation. Outside of a game against Mississippi State, it’s pretty hard to find a likely loss on their schedule.

So, the winner Saturday has a great shot at winning the SEC East as a 12-0 champion.

So, the teams aren’t just playing for a great SEC conference victory. They’re playing for a shot to play for an SEC championship.

The stakes don’t get much higher, gentlemen!

So, make sure you don’t miss Georgia and Kentucky this upcoming Saturday. You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS. It’s going to be a great one.