Editorial

Liberty Students Chant ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ During Game Against Middle Tennessee

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Liberty football fans were in prime form Saturday against Middle Tennessee.

During the 41-13 win for the Flames, students started chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” which is the G-rated version of “F**k Joe Biden.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the hyped up fans below.

For those of you who don’t know, “Let’s Go Brandon” has been taking the country by storm ever since a reporter claimed NASCAR fans were chanting it instead of “F**k Joe Biden.”

These chants are truly never going to end. Instead of just having “F**k Joe Biden” chants, we now have massive “Let’s Go Brandon” chants.

At this point, it’s a movement and there’s no other way to put it.

Whether you hate or love Joe Biden, you can’t deny that these chants haven’t just caught on, but are becoming insanely popular.

We’ll see how many chants happen during week 7, but anyone who thinks they’re going to magically stop is delusional.