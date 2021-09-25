Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During The Wisconsin/Notre Dame Game

College football fans continued to anti-Joe Biden chants during week four.

Fans have been chanting “F**k Joe Biden” at games ever since the season started, and as predicted, they didn’t slow down during week four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game at Soldier Field, fans loudly chanted “F**k Joe Biden”. Take a look at the video from Old Row Sports below.

FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BUiaFw7MjG — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 25, 2021

As I’ve said many times and as I talked about with Donald Trump Jr., I don’t think these chants will end at any point in the near future.

They’ve been here since week one and they’re here to stay.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr told me he thinks college football fans will continue to chant “F**k Joe Biden.” After all the chants during week one, it’s hard to disagree. pic.twitter.com/ogzUvNCDf7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

It also shouldn’t surprise anyone that they’re happening. College football fans really don’t seem to like President Biden or being told by elitists on TV that football isn’t okay to be played.

Meanwhile, there is silence on the Emmy Awards. That’s why people are frustrated. We’re not idiots and we see the double standard.

Fauci has no problem trashing college football fans, but he won’t answer if Hollywood celebrities at the Emmys contributed to coronavirus spreading. Why the silence? The double standard is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/K4LQ0D5pQj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 21, 2021

Will the chants continue next week? I’d bet just about any amount of money on it!