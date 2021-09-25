Editorial

Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During The Wisconsin/Notre Dame Game

Joe Biden (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/oldrowsports/status/1441846723203125248, hoto by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Compilation)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
College football fans continued to anti-Joe Biden chants during week four.

Fans have been chantingF**k Joe Biden” at games ever since the season started, and as predicted, they didn’t slow down during week four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game at Soldier Field, fans loudly chanted “F**k Joe Biden”. Take a look at the video from Old Row Sports below.

As I’ve said many times and as I talked about with Donald Trump Jr., I don’t think these chants will end at any point in the near future.

They’ve been here since week one and they’re here to stay.

It also shouldn’t surprise anyone that they’re happening. College football fans really don’t seem to like President Biden or being told by elitists on TV that football isn’t okay to be played.

Meanwhile, there is silence on the Emmy Awards. That’s why people are frustrated. We’re not idiots and we see the double standard.

Will the chants continue next week? I’d bet just about any amount of money on it!