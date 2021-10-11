Editorial

Urban Meyer Announces Absurd Goal For The Jaguars On Offense

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
Urban Meyer has a delusional goal for the Jaguars on offense.

The Jaguars are 0-5 to start the season, and the embattled head coach appears to be in way over his head. Yet, that hasn’t stopped him from setting some lofty goals down in Jacksonville. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Mark Long, Urban Meyer told the media Monday he wants to average 250 passing yards and 250 rushing yards a game.

That’s right, folks! All Urban Meyer wants is one of the greatest offenses in the history of football.

At this point, I seriously have to wonder whether or not Urban Meyer is just out here trolling the entire league.

The Jaguars can’t get a win, they look terrible and there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel. It’s an unmitigated disaster.

If Urban Meyer was trying to lose his job, would he be doing anything different? The team is trash, he’s still rebounding from the lap dance video and he’s now talking about how his goal is to have a Super Bowl-caliber offense.

Yeah, you’ll have to excuse me if I don’t take this situation too seriously.

I can’t wait to see how Urban’s time in Jacksonville ends. Something tells me it’s going to be a spectacular implosion.