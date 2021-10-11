Urban Meyer Announces Absurd Goal For The Jaguars On Offense

Urban Meyer has a delusional goal for the Jaguars on offense.

The Jaguars are 0-5 to start the season, and the embattled head coach appears to be in way over his head. Yet, that hasn't stopped him from setting some lofty goals down in Jacksonville.

The woman in the Urban Meyer video is under investigation and might lose her job. No matter what you think about Urban Meyer, firing a woman for dancing at a bar is downright insane. What is happening to this country? pic.twitter.com/jzJ4SbnrFY — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

According to Mark Long, Urban Meyer told the media Monday he wants to average 250 passing yards and 250 rushing yards a game.

That’s right, folks! All Urban Meyer wants is one of the greatest offenses in the history of football.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says he likes the team’s offensive identity right now. Adds that he wants “250/250,” meaning 250 yards rushing and 250 yards passing. (Checks schedule for Rutgers) — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) October 11, 2021

At this point, I seriously have to wonder whether or not Urban Meyer is just out here trolling the entire league.

The Jaguars can’t get a win, they look terrible and there appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel. It’s an unmitigated disaster.

The Jaguars have decided to not fire Urban Meyer. Can we now stop treating him like he’s an accused war criminal? Last time I checked – which is often – hot women being attracted to you is still legal in America…at least until feminists ban it. pic.twitter.com/sLXbAjTNm4 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 6, 2021

If Urban Meyer was trying to lose his job, would he be doing anything different? The team is trash, he’s still rebounding from the lap dance video and he’s now talking about how his goal is to have a Super Bowl-caliber offense.

Yeah, you’ll have to excuse me if I don’t take this situation too seriously.

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas™️ (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

I can’t wait to see how Urban’s time in Jacksonville ends. Something tells me it’s going to be a spectacular implosion.