Editorial

Trevor Lawrence Publicly Undercuts Urban Meyer After Mind-Boggling Goal Line Decision

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Things continue to be a mess for the Jaguars, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence has now publicly undercut head coach Urban Meyer.

During a 37-19 loss to the Jaguars, Jacksonville opted to not sneak it with Lawrence on fourth and goal from about a foot out, and instead gave it to Carlos Hyde. Hyde was stopped in the backfield and didn’t come close to scoring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the game, Meyer claimed they didn’t sneak it with Lawrence, who would have just needed to fall forward with his size, because the QB is “not quite comfortable with that yet.”

However, Lawrence responded himself, and he said he has no issues with running a sneak. “No. I feel comfortable. Obviously I haven’t run it in a game, but I feel comfortable…No, QB sneak is something we can always get to and I feel comfortable with,” the former Clemson star explained.

It’s truly insane how bad things have gotten in Jacksonville. The face of the franchise publicly undercutting the head coach is never a good look.

When that’s happening, you know things have gone off the rails.

Generally speaking, there’s always disagreements behind closed doors. However, those disagreements aren’t brought into the public light.

Yet, when Meyer said Lawrence wasn’t comfortable enough to run a play, the young QB made it very clear that wasn’t the case at all.

That’s a tough look for Urban Meyer and the team as a whole.

I have no idea how the Jaguars are going to figure out this situation, but things appear to only be getting worse as the team is 0-5.