Georgia Southern Legend Gavin Adcock Gets Dismissed From The Football Team

Gavin Adcock is no longer a member of the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Adcock went mega-viral earlier in the season when he chugged a beer from the top of a moving bus prior to losing to Louisiana.

The epic chug ended up getting Adcock suspended and he’s now been removed from the team following a SnapChat post this past weekend about letting “ya C*ck out!!”

I see there was a major lesson learned here @GSAthletics_FB. As a financial supporter of this program, I’m pretty disappointed in how this has gone. We may be suffering for DT depth, but we ain’t suffering this bad. pic.twitter.com/CRVGYQujVq — Rickie Dixon (@MrBandobras) October 11, 2021

GSU interim head coach Kevin Whitley announced late Monday afternoon that Adcock had been removed and told the press, “I decided it would be best to remove him from the team. Gavin, Coach Cabral, and I met for probably 30-35 minutes. Good conversation. Really good dialogue. At the end of the conversation we just felt like we need to go in another direction. We wish Gavin the best. Him and his family. He’s a great young man. I know he will be destined to do great things.”

Georgia Southern football interim HC Kevin Whitley on removing DL Gavin Adcock from team: “I decided it would be best to remove him from the team. Gavin, Coach Cabral, and I met for probably 30-35 minutes. Good conversation. Really good dialogue. At the end of the… pic.twitter.com/AJqZ3YWpdB — Amy Zimmer (@AmyZimmerWJCL) October 11, 2021

What an incredibly weak move from GSU. I hope the Eagles never win another game. If you’re not going to embrace a badass like Adcock, then you don’t deserve to have a college football team.

The dude just likes chugging beer, playing football and singing country music. In terms of a guy you want in your locker room, what more could you ever possibly hope for?

If I was running a football program, Adcock would be front and center. Hell, he’d probably be a captain on the team.

I love this young man’s energy.

Hopefully, he goes out and crushes it in his music career. I love this kid’s attitude and I wish him nothing but the best.