Spencer Rattler Was Noticeably Absent From Oklahoma’s Horns Down Photo After Beating Texas

Spencer Rattler didn’t appear in Oklahoma’s team photo after beating Texas.

Following Caleb Williams leading an epic comeback victory for the Sooners, the team gathered for a photo doing the Horns Down symbol. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately for Rattler, he was nowhere to be seen because he’s left for the locker room all by himself, according to BroBible.

This behavior is beyond childish. It’s downright pathetic. You know what you do when you get benched and your team pulls off an awesome win?

You get out there and celebrate with the rest of your teammates. You don’t behave like you’re upset you’re not playing.

That is going to rub fans the wrong way.

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

The fact Rattler went to the locker room instead of celebrating with his team and congratulating Williams on the epic game just goes to show he shouldn’t start.

He has no business being anywhere near the field, and I think we all know it. If you can’t be an active member of the squad, then don’t even bother suiting up.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO MARVIN MIMS🚀 OKLAHOMA COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/BMyW8weg1v — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2021

I honestly can’t remember the last time a college player had such an unreal fall. Rattler went from being the Heisman favorite to being a joke in a matter of a few weeks.

Oklahoma Beats Texas On Shocking Play. People Can’t Stop Talking About What Happened https://t.co/XoyesigY3G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 9, 2021

Glue Rattler to the bench and be done with it!