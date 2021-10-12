Watch The Electric Trailer For The New ‘Scream’ Movie

The new “Scream” movie looks awesome.

The plot of the latest film in the legendary horror saga, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A new installment of the ‘Scream’ horror franchise will follow a woman returning to her hometown to try to find out who has been committing a series of vicious crimes.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the latest trailer, fans are in for a great time. Give it a watch below.

This movie looks like it’s going to be awesome, and I can’t wait to see what we get in the newest film in the legendary saga.

“Scream” is one of the greatest movie franchises ever made, and the first two movies are all-time classics.

A new poster for #Scream has been unveiled. In cinemas January 14, 2022. pic.twitter.com/ys6Y0fUKOv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 12, 2021

Now, fans are getting another scream movie with multiple original cast members. What more could you possibly want?

There is a 100% chance I’m seeing this movie at some point after it’s released January 14. As a big fan of the first two, there’s zero shot I’m missing it!

Hopefully, “Scream” lives up to the hype because I’m not sure what I’ll do if it’s not great. I guess we’ll find out January 14!