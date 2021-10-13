Woman Parades Through Airport Completely Naked, Makes Small Talk With Travelers

A video obtained by CBS Denver showed a naked woman strolling around the Denver International Airport in September, asking travelers questions such as “How are you doing?” and “Where are you from?”

The woman had no luggage and held a drink container in her right hand, according to CBS Denver. The outlet decided not to release the video because the woman was allegedly experiencing a medical issue. (RELATED: Two Planes Collide Midair In Denver — Everyone Survives)

Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ https://t.co/R6AKaIe705 pic.twitter.com/HKoAjfoDLz — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) October 12, 2021

The incident happened at Gate A-37 around 5 o’clock in the morning on Sept. 19, police told CBS Denver. Only passengers with airline tickets can usually access the gates, according to CBS Denver.

Police officers said they had a “report of an intoxicated female completely nude,” CBS Denver reported. “Officers … responded and located the female running around the concourse having some type of medical issue. Paramedics were called code 10 (which indicates an emergency response). The female was transported to University Hospital by ambulance due to an undetermined medical episode,” the report stated, according to CBS Denver.

“The terminal operations team and Denver Police responded and were able to escort her out of there and it was up to DPD from there,” Denver International Airport public information officer, Stephanie Figueroa, told OutThere Colorado.

In September, a woman was spotted walking through an airport wearing only a bikini. She was allegedly catching a Spirit Airlines flight, according to the clip posted to Instagram, however the airline called the video “unverified”.