Two Planes Collide Midair In Denver — Everyone Survives

Two small airplanes attempting to land at a regional airport Wednesday in Denver collided midair and were able to safely land with no injuries to any of the passengers.

One of the aircraft was nearly ripped in two while the other plane used a parachute attached to the plane to land safely, according to The Associated Press.

“Every one of these pilots needs to go buy a lottery ticket right now,” Deputy John Bartmann of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said, reports AP. “I don’t remember anything like this — especially everybody walking away.” (RELATED: Eight Feared Dead After Planes Collide, Crash Into Idaho Lake)

Midair miracle: Planes collide in Colorado — killing no one https://t.co/TAzG2Ji00x pic.twitter.com/xf6jmETGuI — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2021

The pilot of the plane nearly ripped in two was the only person aboard the aircraft and was able to successfully land after the crash. The other aircraft had a pilot and one passenger onboard and used a parachute to safely land in a field.

“I heard a noise and but didn’t realize the two planes had collided,” June Cvelbar said about seeing the two planes collide while walking in Cherry Creek State Park, AP reported. She reportedly saw the green plane fly off and then saw the smaller aircraft deploy its parachute after the collision.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending agents to investigate the crash.

A United Airlines jet was also forced to make an emergency landing in February after one of the plane’s engines caught fire while in the air near Denver.