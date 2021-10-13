REPORT: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Has Been Relegated To The Second Team In Practice

It sounds like Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is leaning towards making Spencer Rattler QB2 for the Sooners.

Riley has declined to name a starting quarterback for the Saturday game against TCU, but fans around the country expect Caleb Williams to get the nod after his heroics against Texas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Spencer rattler face after the Caleb Williams td lmaooo pic.twitter.com/Sm4ExT5Lyy — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 9, 2021

Well, if what’s happening in practice is a sign of what’s to come Saturday, you can expect to see Rattler holding a clipboard.

According to OUDaily, Rattler took the second team reps during practice Tuesday. Williams, who is a true freshman, rolled with the ones.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO MARVIN MIMS🚀 OKLAHOMA COMEBACK! pic.twitter.com/BMyW8weg1v — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 9, 2021

I’ve been trying to prepare you all for the inevitable, and it now looks like it’s happened. Even without Riley naming a starter, you wouldn’t let your backup run through a practice with the first team just a few days before a game against TCU.

That would never happen. If Williams wasn’t going to start against TCU, he wouldn’t be taking QB1 reps. Rattler would be with the ones and he’d be with the twos.

Yet, that’s not the case, and that makes me think Riley has already made his decision. That’s bad news for the preseason Heisman favorite.

One Photo Shows Oklahoma’s QB’s Shocking Fall From Grace. Does He Need To Be Permanently Benched? https://t.co/7MMtMt17d6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

We’ll see what kind of attitude Rattler carries himself with once Williams is cemented in as the starter. Something tells me it won’t be great!