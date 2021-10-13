Editorial

Scott Frost On Making Nebraska A Winning Program: ‘It’s Going To Happen’

Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Scott Frost is confident Nebraska can eventually become a winning program.

Frost is 15-24 during his time in Lincoln with the Cornhuskers, and he’s doing his best to not get overly negative about the lack of success. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation)

Frost said the following when talking about his mindset right now, according to ESPN:

I don’t feel more pressure because a vocal minority is saying this or that. I’m not worried about their expectations. I just want this to work so badly. I want to do everything I can to help Nebraska be Nebraska, and we’ve had a lot of work to do to get that done. We’re still in the process of that, but I’m proud of the improvements we’ve made. It’s going to happen.

I know I dog the Cornhuskers a lot and I’ve rightfully dragged them several times over the past few years. Even when they’re terrible, they behave like they’re Alabama and that drives me insane.

If you’re going to act like a championship contender, then the results on the field better reflect that fact. Otherwise, you’re just opening the door to get roasted.

Having said that, it’s clear to anyone with eyes that Frost currently has his best team ever in Lincoln and it’s obvious that things are trending up.

Now, the team still has a very long way to go, but the needle is moving in the right direction. After all the hard years for fans of the Cornhuskers, that’s all you can really ask at this point.

Believe it or not, I actually believe Frost is going to win several more games this year and that his hot seat is cooling.

It took him a hell of a lot of time to start moving in the right direction, but even a massive critic like myself can admit things are moving in a direction that should make fans happy.