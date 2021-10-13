Scott Frost On Making Nebraska A Winning Program: ‘It’s Going To Happen’

Scott Frost is confident Nebraska can eventually become a winning program.

Frost is 15-24 during his time in Lincoln with the Cornhuskers, and he’s doing his best to not get overly negative about the lack of success. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation)

Frost said the following when talking about his mindset right now, according to ESPN:

I don’t feel more pressure because a vocal minority is saying this or that. I’m not worried about their expectations. I just want this to work so badly. I want to do everything I can to help Nebraska be Nebraska, and we’ve had a lot of work to do to get that done. We’re still in the process of that, but I’m proud of the improvements we’ve made. It’s going to happen.

I know I dog the Cornhuskers a lot and I’ve rightfully dragged them several times over the past few years. Even when they’re terrible, they behave like they’re Alabama and that drives me insane.

If you’re going to act like a championship contender, then the results on the field better reflect that fact. Otherwise, you’re just opening the door to get roasted.

Nebraska’s football team has won a total of 13 games in the past three seasons and hasn’t won a big bowl game since 1999. How is @HuskerFBNation preparing for the season? Apparently, by filming dumbass videos. Glad to see @Coach_Frost is in control. pic.twitter.com/WYJRokZxhE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 2, 2020

Having said that, it’s clear to anyone with eyes that Frost currently has his best team ever in Lincoln and it’s obvious that things are trending up.

Now, the team still has a very long way to go, but the needle is moving in the right direction. After all the hard years for fans of the Cornhuskers, that’s all you can really ask at this point.

Believe it or not, I actually believe Frost is going to win several more games this year and that his hot seat is cooling.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

It took him a hell of a lot of time to start moving in the right direction, but even a massive critic like myself can admit things are moving in a direction that should make fans happy.