Watch The Sinister Trailer For ‘The Black Phone’

“The Black Phone” looks like it’s going to be absolutely terrifying.

The plot of the film with Ethan Hawke, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Not only does the plot sound awesome, but the trailer is also outstanding. It’s bound to scare the hell out of you. Give it a watch below.

I can only speak for myself, but this movie looks absolutely terrifying in the best way possible. It looks like the kind of movie that is seriously going to mess with your mind.

It’s also not just that it’s going to mess with your mind. It looks like it’s going to stop you from sleeping at night.

I usually hate movies that are super scary, but “The Black Phone” looks absolutely fascinating. It looks incredible!

Never talk to strangers. #TheBlackPhone opens in theaters February 4. pic.twitter.com/5Q6S60QL11 — The Black Phone (@UniversalHorror) October 5, 2021

As long as a horror movie doesn’t try to play the middle, odds are that it can be successful. It either has to go completely sinister or it has to be a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously. “Fear Street” is the rare exception that did both.

Clearly, “The Black Phone” is going 100% sinister. Make sure to check it out starting February 4. It looks awesome!