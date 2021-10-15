Joe Rogan Gets Slandered By CNN, Hillary’s ‘Constitutional Crisis’, And More! | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In this episode, Vince and Jason react to Joe Rogan flipping out on CNN for lying about his ‘horse dewormer’ medication, Hillary still focusing on the Jan. 6th insurrection, and discussing the Democrats flip-flop on the Defund the Police movement. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Confronts CNN’s Sanjay Gupta Over The Network Lying About His Ivermectin Usage)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

