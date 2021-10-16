HIGHLIGHTS: Purdue Shocks Number 2 Iowa 24-7

Purdue pulled off an incredible upset over Iowa 24-7 Saturday.

The Hawkeyes entered the game against the Boilermakers as the number two team in America, but they fell apart in humiliating fashion.

Purdue strikes AGAIN to extend their lead over Iowa 😳 (via @BigTenNetwork)

Not only did they lose as a heavy favorite in the B1G matchup, they got absolutely destroyed. Purdue went into Iowa City and wrecked the Hawkeyes.

This is a classic example of why college football is such an awesome sport. Purdue is an afterthought most of the time, and they dominated a team today with national title aspirations.

Purdue goes up 17 in the fourth quarter on No. 2 Iowa 😳 pic.twitter.com/mY2vFFAqvJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 16, 2021

Upsets like this rarely happen in the NFL. In college football, every week matters and anything can happen.

Purdue should have gotten crushed today. Instead, they handed it to the Hawkeyes in a fashion that none of us expected.

Oh hi, Purdue 👀 Boilermakers draw first blood at #2 Iowa #CFBpic.twitter.com/DI8GRNiRXX — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021

Now, the Big Ten is plunged even further into chaos. Iowa can still make the playoff if they win out, but their margin for error is completely gone.

Purdue LEADS #2 Iowa 😬 14-7 at the half #CFBpic.twitter.com/d6VXWD2t6g — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 16, 2021

Embrace the carnage!