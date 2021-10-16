Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: Purdue Shocks Number 2 Iowa 24-7

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver David Bell #3 of the Purdue Boilermakers runs down the sideline in the first half in front of defensive back Kaevon Merriweather #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Purdue pulled off an incredible upset over Iowa 24-7 Saturday.

The Hawkeyes entered the game against the Boilermakers as the number two team in America, but they fell apart in humiliating fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did they lose as a heavy favorite in the B1G matchup, they got absolutely destroyed. Purdue went into Iowa City and wrecked the Hawkeyes.

This is a classic example of why college football is such an awesome sport. Purdue is an afterthought most of the time, and they dominated a team today with national title aspirations.

Upsets like this rarely happen in the NFL. In college football, every week matters and anything can happen.

Purdue should have gotten crushed today. Instead, they handed it to the Hawkeyes in a fashion that none of us expected.

Now, the Big Ten is plunged even further into chaos. Iowa can still make the playoff if they win out, but their margin for error is completely gone.

Embrace the carnage!