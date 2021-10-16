Stephen Miller’s Dark Prediction On Biden’s Spending Bill: It Might Upend ‘All of American Society’

Former senior advisor to President Donald Trump Stephen Miller said Saturday that President Joe Biden Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package isn’t only about the inflated price tag but the policies behind it.

“This isn’t like a stimulus bill where you’re plowing money into existing programs,” Miller told Fox News’ “Watters’ World.” “You are fundamentally reordering all of American society,” he added.

“This is madness,” he continued, “this bill is the most radical piece of legislation in our lifetimes. It’s basically the Green New Deal, combined with Critical Race Theory, combined with massive amnesty and open borders, combined with the complete destruction of the American economy.” (RELATED: ‘She’s A Nut Job’: Trump Says Nancy Pelosi And Democrats Want To Turn America Into ‘Socialist’ And ‘Then Communist Country’)

Miller went on to list tax hikes on American energy and U.S. manufactured goods and a death tax, arguing that these are important problems within the bill. (RELATED: Sen.Kennedy: ‘Biden And Yellen Are On A Mission From God To Please Pink-Haired Workers Who Carry … Ziplock Bags Of Kale)

Trump has been a constant critic of the bill and and has suggested the Biden administration was “also giving the IRS the power to destroy people like they tried to do with the Tea Party, Christian organizations and just like they have done to me.” He urged everyone to “fight like hell” against those efforts even as he blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling along with 11 other Republican senators. Multiple Senate Democrats said they wold agree to McConnell’s offer another temporary debt ceiling hike to avoid careening off the fiscal cliff.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has also steadfastly objected to the bill’s spending.

Host Jesse Watters agreed that the bill was the culmination of “everything a liberal has ever wanted to do for the last decade … They shoved everything into one pie. And now we are arguing over a price tag but we are not talking about the ingredients and these ingredients are going to will make this country sick.”