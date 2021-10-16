Woman Raped On Train As Bystanders Did Absolutely Nothing To Help Her

A woman was raped Wednesday night on a Philadelphia train while bystanders nearby did nothing to help her, authorities said Friday.

Authorities arrested the suspect, 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy, at the 69th Street Transportation Center after a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) employee noticed the attack and called police, law enforcement officials said, according to NBC 10. Authorities believe Ngoy is homeless and did not know the victim, NBC 10 reported.

Timothy Bernhardt, Superintendent of the Upper Darby Police Department, reportedly said the rape was captured on security cameras and expressed shock that passengers on the train did not intervene or alert authorities. (RELATED: Gang Member Caught, Charged With Rape Of 70-Year-Old Woman)

“It’s disturbing that there were definitely people on the el and no one did anything to intervene or help this woman,” Bernhardt said. “The el” is a reference to Philadelphia’s elevated train line that runs between Upper Darby and the Frankford section of the city.

BOOKING PHOTO of Philadelphia man charged with raping @septa passenger on SEPTA Market Frankford Line train 9:30pm last night. Fiston Ngoy, 33 Multiple Law Enforcement Sources say passengers on surveillance video recording rape instead of helping or calling 911 @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/gKmuhRkpNy — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) October 15, 2021

“The assault was observed by a SEPTA employee, who called 911, enabling SEPTA officers to respond immediately and apprehend the suspect in the act,” SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said, according to NBC 10. “There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911.” (RELATED: Philly Police Now Required To First Politely Ask Criminals To Please Stop Doing Certain Crimes)

The victim was transported to a local hospital to recover and receive treatment. Meanwhile, Ngoy has been charged with rape and aggravated indecent assault, among other related counts, NBC 10 reported.

In late September, Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “heartbroken and outraged” after the city saw its 400th murder of 2021. “My heart goes out to all families suffering from enormous grief. Our administration continues to act with urgency to reduce violence and save lives,” Kenney said. (RELATED: I Woke Up This Morning And Somehow Became Part Of A Police Raid On My Suspected Murderer Neighbors)

Since Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner took office in 2018, the homicide rate in the city has increased every year.