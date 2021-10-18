Lane Kiffin Reacts To Tennessee Fans Throwing Trash At Him, Says It Was A ‘Great Game And Atmosphere’

Lane Kiffin had a classy response to fans throwing trash at Ole Miss during a Saturday night loss.

Late in the highly-anticipated SEC game, play had to be paused because fans of the Volunteers rained trash down on the field at Kiffin and cheerleaders. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Ole Miss-Tennessee game was delayed because of fans throwing objects at Ole Miss players. pic.twitter.com/VXAenOy1Ty — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2021

When the police were getting Kiffin off the field, someone attempted to drill him with a water bottle, and the head coach of Ole Miss managed to impressively snag it.

Lane Kiffin caught a water bottle on his way out of Neyland Stadium — and tossed his visor back 😅 pic.twitter.com/KVxZiPK7ZB — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2021

Late Sunday afternoon, Kiffin responded on Twitter and wrote in part, “Asked for one for the road and u threw me this [shrug emoji] great game and atmosphere last night.”

Asked for one for the road and u threw me this 🤷🏼 great game and atmosphere last night need that same thing here @OleMissFB this weekend for @EliManning #ComeToTheSip pic.twitter.com/wmxLXGjrBl — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) October 17, 2021

This is another classic example of Kiffin being great on social media. He didn’t blow his top or anything like that.

He marched into Neyland Stadium, got a massive win against his former team, caught a water bottle full of something that definitely didn’t appear to be water and then joked about it on Twitter.

Why wouldn’t he be all laughs? Ole Miss is still very much in the playoff hunt.

This is banana land!!! The cheerleaders aren’t safe! pic.twitter.com/vatMpZWymU — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 17, 2021

As I said Sunday, if you throw trash at people on the field during a game, you 100% deserve to be arrested. I’m all for passionate fans, but I’m not for that nonsense.

Rational response from Tennessee fans to throw shit all over the field. pic.twitter.com/2doOM5lK4T — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 17, 2021

Props to Kiffin for his funny and classy response. That’s the kind of stuff college football fans love to see.