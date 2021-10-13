Lane Kiffin Blasts ‘Rocky Top’ In Practice To Prepare Ole Miss For The Tennessee Game

Lane Kiffin has a unique strategy to get his team ready to play Tennessee this weekend.

Kiffin and the Rebels will travel Saturday to Knoxville, and it’ll be Kiffin’s first time back in the stadium as a head coach in the SEC since he left the Volunteers back in the day for USC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is there a ton of energy around Kiffin’s return to his roots, but it’s also a sellout.

How is Kiffin preparing? He’s blasting Tennessee’s favorite song “Rocky Top” in practice to make sure his guys are prepared for Neyland Stadium.

Check out the Rebels practicing below.

Honestly, I can’t tell if this is trolling or not on Kiffin’s part. Whenever he does anything, you kind of have to assume it’s potential trolling.

He knows how to get under everyone’s skin. Sometimes, it backfires in a big way like his popcorn comment prior to the Alabama game.

Other times, he captivates the attention of fans everywhere!

“Get your popcorn ready.” This Lane Kiffin pregame interview 😭 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/izg0yQmP1d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2021

You can also guarantee yourself that Kiffin wants to smash the Volunteers. When he cut and run for the Trojans, he was treated like Benedict Arnold by fans.

Don’t think for a single second that he’s forgotten that or moved on. I can promise you he hasn’t, and he’s going to want Matt Corral and company to bring the pain.

Lane Kiffin discusses Ole Miss being Tennessee’s first sellout in years. pic.twitter.com/mVNrXhjgas — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) October 11, 2021

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on SECN. It’s going to be a fun one!