NHL Star Evander Kane Out 21 Games For Violation Of League’s ‘COVID-19 Protocol’

National Hockey League star Evander Kane is out for 21 games for violating the league’s “COVID-19 protocol.”

Kane, who plays for the San Jose Sharks, will not be able to play with the team on the ice again until Nov. 30, when the team plays against the New Jersey Devils, TMZ reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NHL has suspended Evander Kane 21 games for a violation of its COVID-19 protocol. https://t.co/UbeDGPwmGB — TMZ (@TMZ) October 18, 2021

“The National Hockey League announced today that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 regular-season games, without pay, for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol,” the statement read.

“Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the forfeited pay goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund,” the statement added.

The @NHL announced today that @SanJoseSharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 regular-season games. https://t.co/2gGoptPkdV pic.twitter.com/U8HiGHKXdm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 18, 2021

“The National Hockey League also announced today that its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated,” the statement continued. “There will be no further comment.”

Kane made headlines after allegedly submitting a fake COVID vaccination card to the league, ESPN.com noted.