Wisconsin Is Favored By -2.5 Against Purdue

Wisconsin is a slight favorite over Purdue this Saturday.

As of Monday morning on FanDuel, the Badgers are at -2.5 on the road against the number 25 Boilermakers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin is coming off a tough win over Army, and we can get to 4-3 with a win over Purdue.

I’m honestly very nervous about this game, and I’ll get into it more Friday when I drop my full preview. Right now, I’ll just say that I saw Purdue dismantle Iowa and that didn’t exactly fill me with confidence about this upcoming Saturday.

Wisconsin being -2.5 doesn’t make my gambling decision very easily, and I say that as someone who never bets against the Badgers.

I’m honestly a little surprised Wisconsin is even favored. Purdue is playing at home and has looked much better than we have this season.

Plus, we’re 0-3 against ranked teams this season, and we lost two of those games in humiliating fashion. Again, I’m not brimming with confidence at -2.5.

Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on BTN. In the meantime, I’m going to think long and hard about this line.