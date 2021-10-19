Florida Deputy Runs Into House Fire To Save A Child

A Florida deputy ran into a house while it was on fire to save a 3-year-old child who was hiding from the smoke.

Deputy Marcus Dawson was sent to investigate a report of a house fire on Oct. 17 when he noticed movement in the master bedroom. He ran into the house to find the 3-year-old hiding, according to a Facebook statement from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Boy Saves Four Little Sisters’ Lives During House Fire. Then Family’s Dog Saves His Life Too)

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received a call about there being a fire in the house, according to the post.

Dawson arrived on the scene and met with a neighbor who claimed that the fire had started in the kitchen. The neighbor also claimed that he did not see anyone in the house that day, the post read.

While checking the outside of the house, Dawson noticed a fire on the stove that spread to the cabinets. Dogs were also barking at a sliding door of the rear bedroom, according to the statement.

Dawson tried calling out repeatedly to anyone who may have still been inside but he received no response, the statement read.

The deputy walked around back to find an unlocked screen door, and entered the house to see if anyone was still inside, according to the post.

He entered the master bedroom to find the child hiding under blankets, and then immediately carried him of the home. The toddler was given medical attention, the post read.

Dawson met with the child’s father who reportedly went out to pick up dinner while leaving his child with an older sibling, according to the statement.

“Without DFC Dawson immediately running toward danger, even without a safety respirator, this could have been a much different outcome,” Sheriff Rick Staly said, according to the statement. “This child was hiding in fear of the fire and smoke watching a cartoon on his phone when, thankfully, DFC Dawson’s training in emergency response allowed him to find this child and safely rescue him. This was a dangerous situation and we are very proud of DFC Dawson’s bravery and commitment to serving this community and saving a life.”

All three residents were safe with no injuries and the scene was handed over to the Palm Coast Fire Department, the statement read.

The fire was reportedly accidental with the possibility of it being cooking related, according to the post.