DK Metcalf And Shannon Sharpe Get Into Bizarre Twitter Exchange

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Shannon Sharpe got into a weird Twitter exchange Monday.

During Seattle’s Sunday loss to the Steelers, Sharpe criticized Metcalf’s play and he responded with, “Stop questioning me lil boy.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What was D. K thinking? Why try to play hero 🏈 in that situation? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2021

Stop questioning me lil boy 😂 https://t.co/mPLCou2WSX — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 18, 2021

From there, things only escalated. Sharpe fired back with, “Nothing to question. That was ‘DUMB ASS’ play and your pride won’t let you admit it. ‘You’ can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day.”

Nothing to question. That was “DUMB ASS” play and your pride won’t let you admit it. “You” can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/hw1zuHj51l — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2021

For some unknown reason, Metcalf’s response was, “From the looks of it i can wipe my [poop emoji] with yours! Continue to gossip you washed up wanna be.”

From the looks of it i can wipe my 💩 with yours! Continue to gossip you washed up wanna be. https://t.co/yjLZCdPWsu — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 18, 2021

Later, the former Ole Miss star walked back his comments and said he’s praying his “resume can matchup” with Sharpe’s!

You know what, you right 😂😂 @ShannonSharpe I do pray my resume can matchup with yours 🙏🏾 #WorkInProgressBaby — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 18, 2021

What a strange exchange. Twitter is known for being a weird place, but this was weird even by normal standards.

Metcalf is a hell of an NFL player, but he has a long way to go before he has the same accomplishments as Shannon Sharpe.

Shannon sharpe to DK Metcalf pic.twitter.com/i4XrOd6kzz — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) October 18, 2021

Sharpe won three Super Bowls and dominated for a long time in the league. Metcalf, while a dangerous guy on the field, doesn’t even have close to the same accomplishments.

Sometimes, it’s best to say nothing at all, and that’s probably a piece of advice Metcalf could have used here.